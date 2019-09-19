Almaty welcomes QS World Wide Conference

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty’s al-Farabi Kazakh National University is hosting QS World Wide Conference and Exhibition «Journey to Global Prominence: Harmony of Human Heritage and Advanced Technology», Kazinform correspondent reports.

Berdibek Saparbayev Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Bakytzhan Sagintayev Mayor of Almaty city, representatives of international organizations of the UN, UNESCO, world famous scientists, academic leaders, experts in higher education from 40 countries from all over the world participate in the QS World Wide International Education Forum. The parties are discussing the issues of increasing recognition of universities, role of universities in the formation of global human capital.

A number of significant high-level events are to be carried out in the framework of the Global University Summit: QS World Wide Conference and Exhibition; meeting of the General Assembly of the Silk Road University Network (SUN) which unites more than 130 universities across the world as well as the Work Shop of the University Social Responsibility Network (USRN) which includes leading universities from different continents.

«It is symbolic that the QS World Wide International Educational Forum is being held in the Central Asia for the first time in its history. Our sunny city of Almaty is hosting it. Every third student of the country studies here. Fifteen years ago Kazakhstani universities debuted in QS World University Rankings. At that time Kazakhstan was represented by only one university. All the following years we did not lose time and in a short time our universities managed to make a breakthrough. By 2019, ten of our universities were included in the rankings. Six of them are located in the city of Almaty», stressed Bakytzhan Sagintayev Mayor of Almaty.

In addition, a global congress themed «The role of youth in the implementation of sustainable development goals-2030» is being held under the auspices of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy, the International Secretariat «G-Global» and KazNU.