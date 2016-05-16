Almaty woman survives after being stabbed 48 times

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A woman miraculously survived after a brutal attack in Almaty city last weekend.

According to the local police, the 51-year-old saleswoman was stabbed 48 (!) times during an armed assault of a small grocery store in Almaty on Sunday.



An unknown man brutally attacked her at the store at around 2:00 p.m. and stole 9,000 tenge from the slot machine.

The victim was rushed to one of the hospitals. The woman is in critical condition and doctors are fighting for her life.

The police needed a couple of hours to identify the attacker and detain him. He turned out to be a 24-year-old resident of Iliyskiy district of Almaty region.

