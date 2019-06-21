  • kz
    Almaty Zoo celebrates World Giraffe Day

    10:24, 21 June 2019
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Today the Almaty Zoo marks the World Giraffe Day which is celebrated worldwide on June 21.

    The first giraffes arrived in Almaty in 2002 from South Africa. Since that the Almaty Zoo has welcomed 15 baby giraffes.

    As of today there are some 90,000 giraffes left around the world.

    Giraffes are the only animals which cannot yawn. The animals sleep very little less than 60 minutes a day. Giraffes love eating onion.

    The age of giraffes can be estimated by the color of the patches of their coat which tends to darken with age. Their patches are unique as well as the human fingermarks.

    Almaty Environment Interesting facts and stories
