Almaty zoo welcomes baby wildebeest

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A wildebeest calf was born almost in the full view of visitors at the Almaty Zoo on June 28.

The female baby Samara feels good and is already able to stand and run. The newborn calf is staying near its mother, Sahara, as all children usually do. Samara has become a favorite of the zoo staff and visitors, the zoo's press service reports.



Sahara itself was born at the Almaty Zoo in 2008. Samara is her third calf. The first two were presented to zoos across CIS.



Wildebeest belongs to the family Bovidae, which includes antelopes, cattle, goats, sheep and other even-toed horned ungulates. Connochaetes includes two species, both native to Africa: the black wildebeest, or white-tailed gnu (C. gnou); and the blue wildebeest, or brindled gnu (C. taurinus).



