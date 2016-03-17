Almira Akhatova from Atyrau named winner of Kazakh Arui-2016 beauty pageant (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One of the most impressive beauty pagenats of Kazakhstan - Kazakh Arui-2016- came to an end in Astana yesterday, and Almira Akhatova from Atyrau was named its winner.

Sabina Tenbay from Akmola region won the first place. Ayaulym Makumova representing Astana became the second. And Gulimay Orazbek from Karaganda region ranked the third.

The final stage of the event brought together 21 ladies from every corner of the country. As per the rules, the participants must have an excellent knowledge of national traditions, rituals as well as they must be fluent in Kazakh.

The winner of the contest was awarded a golden crown decorated with precious stones.

However, as Production Director of the contest Bayan Yessentayeva noted, the main award for the winner will be the opportunities she will get in future. For example, 2014 year winner Gulnaz Zholanova starred in a film “Songs of Birds” released in 2015. The film is devoted to famous Kazakhstani composer Nurgissa Tlendiyev.

