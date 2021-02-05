Almost 1,500 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,450 people have beat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, up 340 from the previous day, Kazinform reports.

According to the updated statistics, the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was registered in Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions – 328 and 256, respectively.

Coming in third is Kostanay region with 149 COVID-19 recoveries. Akmola region reported the fourth highest number of recoveries – 134. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, round out the top 5 with 107 COVID-19 recoveries.

88 people have fully recovered in Atyrau region, 73 – in Almaty city, 73 – in Almaty region, 64 – in West Kazakhstan region, 55 – in Karaganda region, 46 – in Zhambyl region, 25 – in East Kazakhstan region, 16 – in Aktobe region, 11 – in Shymkent city, 10 – in Turkestan region, 9 – in Mangistau region, and 6 – in Kyzylorda region.

Nationwide, 173,659 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.