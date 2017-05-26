Almost 100 inmates escape Brazil prison through tunnel

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM At least 91 inmates escaped Thursday from a jail in northeastern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte after digging beneath the walls, local media reported, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews .

A tunnel of up to 130 feet was used in the mass escape, the Telesur news channel said. Inmates reportedly staged a brawl to distract prison guards.

Eight runaways were caught soon after security forces launched a manhunt spanning 36 towns on Rio Grande's southern border with the neighboring state of Paraiba.

Prison authorities said escaped prisoners were met by accomplices in two cars and a bike and were given a change of clothes. Fourteen inmates escaped the same prison this January.