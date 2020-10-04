  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Almost 100 people more make full recovery from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    11:31, 04 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The total number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan has climbed to 103,205, up 95 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The biggest number of patients who had been cured from COVID-19 was registered in Shymkent city and Mangistau region – 36 and 31, accordingly.

    One patient was released from treatment after making full recovery in Almaty city, 2 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Atyrau region, 14 - in Karaganda region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, and 9 – in Pavlodar region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!