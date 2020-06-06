Almost 120,000 novel coronavirus cases registered worldwide in past day – WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Nearly 120,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 6.5 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin published on Friday night, TASS reports.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on June 5, as many as 6,535,354 novel coronavirus cases and 387,155 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 118,526 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,288. The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 3,084,517. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 61,693 and the number of deaths - by 3,723 and reached 172,276.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,230,706 and the number of fatalities is 182,165. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 19,558 and the number of deaths was revised downward by 143.

The East Mediterranean region has 587,030 cases and 13,720 fatalities as of June 5. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 17,004 and the number of deaths - by 262.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,837,803), Brazil (584,016), Russia (449,834), the United Kingdom (281,665), Spain (240,660), Italy (234,013), India (226,770), Germany (183,271), Peru (178,914) and Turkey (167,470).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.