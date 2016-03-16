Almost 14 thousand election related materials published during one month in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 13898 election related materials were published in the period from January 20 through February 19, representative of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Marat Sarsembayev informed.

He noted that the monitoring of the materials related to the election campaign published in the mass media was held in order to ensure control over observance of the norms of the election law.

The monitoring embraced 48 national newspapers, 15 magazines, 16 national TV channels, 12 radio channels, 174 regional newspapers, 31 regional TV channels and 162 most popular social and political Internet resources.

"13898 materials about elections in Kazakhstan were published in the mass media in the period from January 20 through February 19, 2016," M. Sarsembayev told at the briefing in Astana.