    Almost 150 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan

    08:51, 28 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 148 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 110,832, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    East Kazakhstan and Nur-Sultan city have once again reported the biggest number of fresh coronavirus cases – 24 apiece.

    9 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Almaty city, 3 – in Shymkent city, 8 – in Akmola region, 4 – in Aktobe region, 13 – in Almaty region, 4 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in Zhambyl region, 8 – in West Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Karaganda region, 7 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, 3 – in Mangistau region, 14 – in Pavlodar region, and 12 – in North Kazakhstan region.

    Nationwide, the COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,825.

