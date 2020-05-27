Almost 150 thousand coronavirus tests conducted in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 149,866 tests for coronavirus infection have been carried out in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We conducted 123,855 analyzes by PCR and more than 26 thousand rapid tests. There have been revealed 2,353 positive results, 90% of which were discovered owing to preventive measures. Imported cases amount to 3%, local cases - to 7%,» Akim of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev said at a press conference.

To date 6 laboratories performing PCR-testing for coronavirus operate in the city.