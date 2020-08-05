Almost 200 beat coronavirus in North Kazakhstan region in past 24 hours

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 189 people have been released from quarantine after recovering from the coronavirus infection in North Kazakhstan region in the past day, Kazinform reports.

In total, the region has registered 3,325 coronavirus cases since March 24, 2020. In the past 24 hours, 52 new COVID-19 cases have been reported. Of 3,325, 2,157 patients or 64% of total cases have recovered.

A source at the regional health office has confirmed, 213 and 672 patients are currently being treated at infectious inpatient clinics and temporary clinics, respectively.

Earlier Yuri Belonog, chief physician of the regional hospital, claimed the region had seen a decline in the number of COVID-19 and pneumonia cases as well as in ambulance calls.

Despite the stabilization of the epidemiological situation in the region, locals remain alert due to possible second wave of the coronavirus infection. To this end, a 200-bed infectious hospital is expected to be commissioned in the region by this October.