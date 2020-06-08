Almost 200 more recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 180 patients have been discharged from hospitals in Kazakhstan after recovering from the COVID-19, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus 2020.kz.

The largest number of recoveries – 145 – has been recorded in the Kazakh capita, Nur-Sultan. 16 people have recovered in West Kazakhstan region, 9 in Zhambyl region, 5 in Almaty region, and 5 in East Kazakhstan region.

In total, 7,737 people have been discharged from hospitals countrywide, including 1,621 people have recovered in Nur-Sultan city, 1,906 in Almaty city, 432 in Shymkent city, 141 in Akmola region, 234 in Aktobe region, 287 in Almaty region, 820 in Atyrau region, 71 in East Kazakhstan region, 234 in Zhambyl region, 432 in West Kazakhstan region, 477 in Karaganda region, 136 in Kostanay region, 298 in Kyzylorda region, 182 in Mangistau region, 170 in Pavlodar region, 48 in North Kazakhstan region, and 257 in Turkestan regions.