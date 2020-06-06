Almost 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almost 200 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 12,511 across the country, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

199 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the cities and regions of the country, including 37 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 33 cases in Karaganda region, 31 cases in Almaty city, 15 cases in Aktobe region, 13 cases in Pavlodar region, 11 cases in Atyrau region, 9 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 9 cases in Almaty region, 9 cases in Zhambyl region, 8 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 8 cases in Shymkent city, 4 cases in Mangistau region, 4 cases in Kyzylorda region, 3 cases in Kostanay region, 3 cases in Turkestan region, and 2 cases in Akmola region.

6,903 patients have been discharged from hospital after fully recovering from the coronavirus infection. The novel virus claimed 52 lives in Kazakhstan.