Almost 25,000 people evacuated as Philippines' Taal volcano spews lava

MANILA. KAZINFORM - The activity of Taal volcano in the Philippines, which began spewing lava early Monday, has forced the evacuation of around 24,500 people in the surrounding municipalities while ashfall reached the capital Manila, located about 70 kilometers (43 miles) away.

The displaced were being held in 45 evacuation centers authorized by the authorities in the most affected municipalities — San Nicolas, Balete, Talisay, Lipa (Batangas province) and Tagaytay (Cavite), according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

