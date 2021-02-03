Almost 28,000 COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –253 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 27,900 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of February 3. 5,788 patients are staying at hospitals, 22,112 are receiving outpatient treatment.

253 patients are in critical condition, 57 are in extremely severe condition and 52 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,228 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 190,359 since the start of the pandemic.