Almost 300 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 25,088 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of January 21, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

6,737 patients are staying at hospitals, 18,351 are receiving outpatient treatment.

298 patients are in critical condition, 57 are in extremely severe condition and 41 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 1,180 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 172,412.