Almost 600 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 598 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of recoveries from the novel coronavirus has been recorded in Atyrau region – 118. Coming in second is Akmola region with 91 COVID-19 recoveries. 87 patients have beat the virus in North Kazakhstan region.

79 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region, 73 – in Nur-Sultan city, 39 – in Karaganda region, 35 – in Almaty city, 34 – in East Kazakhstan region, 31 – in West Kazakhstan region, 5 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Kostanay, 2 – in Mangistau region, and 2 – in Turkestan region.

Since the onset of the pandemic 153,035 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection nationwide.