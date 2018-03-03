Almost 90 industrial projects implemented in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Implementation of the projects within the framework of the first and second five years of the state program of advanced industrial and innovative development in Kostanay region have been discussed at the meeting of region's governor Arkhimed Mukhambetov.

The Industrialization Map for Kostanay region includes 95 projects with overall investment volume of KZT 431,3 billion and creation of 9,2 thousand jobs.

According to Director of the regional department of entrepreneurship and industrial-innovative development Issa Kudabekov, '88 projects out of 95 to the amount of KZT 131,5 billion are already running'.

According to the information of the Akimat, these projects allowed to produce products to the amount of KZT 505 billion and create 5,2 thousand new jobs.

Out of the 88 projects 42 projects were excluded due to reaching planned capacity, 44 projects are operating stably and 2 projects in agricultural field are problematic ones.

The troubled projects are the project of sunflower oil production with capacity of 3,600 tons a year in Kostanay region which was commissioned in October 2012. However, due to poor management and lack of working capital, the enterprise stopped the business, Issa Kudabekov said.

The second problem project is production of broiler meat with capacity of 12 tons a year in Karabalyk district which was launched in December 2011. Due to absence of working capital the enterprise has been standing idle since 2013," he said. The project has got a new investor - Shanyrak Group of Companies. The investor and akimat of the region signed a memorandum on recommencement of the poultry project.