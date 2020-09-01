Almost 97,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 600 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 457 of 602 recoveries reported in the past day.

4 patients have fully recovered in Nur-Sultan city, 11 in Akmola region, 7 in Aktobe region, 8 in Atyrau region, 22 in East Kazakhstan region, 3 in West Kazakhstan region, 29 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 3 in Pavlodar region, and 57 in North Kazakhstan region.

It should be mentioned that of 105,872 COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan, 96,899 have successfully recovered.