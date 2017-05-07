Almost half of tickets for Dimash’s show in Kazakhstan sold out

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to his producer Alpamys Sharimov, Dimash's concert in Astana, a part of his world tour, will be held in Astana on June 27 at Astana Arena.

Sharimov noted that it will be the singer's only concert to be held in Kazakhstan in 2017. He also said that to date many foreigners bought tickets for the concert. Among them are Dimash's fans from Russia, China, Germany, Italy, France, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan and 40 percent of tickets have already been sold.

Earlier, Chinese "People's Daily" published an interview with Dimash Kudaibergenov, in which he invited Chinese to visit EXPO-2017.