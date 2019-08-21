Altair Akhmetov gains promotion to Presidential Administration

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed the Head of the Public Administration Department of the Presidential Administration, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of Akorda.

«By the ordersof the Head of State: Altair Amangeldiyevich Akhmetov was appointed as Head ofthe Public Administration Department of the Presidential Administration of theRepublic of Kazakhstan, he was relieved of his post as Rector of the Academy ofPublic Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan; YerlanKuanyshuly Abil was appointed as Rector of the Academy of Public Administrationunder the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan,» the statement says.

Altair Akhmetovgraduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy (Law degree) in 2000 and the Universityof Birmingham (Master in Public Administration) in 2014.

He rosethrough the ranks from Assistant/Desk Officer and Attaché at the LegalDepartment of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan (appointedin 2000) to Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs and Information Technology at theAcademy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic ofKazakhstan (2016-2019). Since April 2019, he has served as Rector of theAcademy of Public Administration.