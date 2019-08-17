Altay Kulginov addressed participants of Intl Harvard Conference in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Altay Kulginov addressed the participants of the HPAIR (Harvard College Project for Asian and International Relations) International Conference in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In my speech, I touched upon positive transformationstaking place in the modern world almost every day. Of course, our independence became the mainthing for us. Young people from 20 countries are studying at NazarbayevUniversity to date. Bolashak Presidential Scholarship Program is our uniqueopportunity to keep pace with the changes occurring in the world. Today’s eventdemonstrates the level of Nazarbayev University, since Harvard Universityprofessors came here to share their experience,» Altay Kulginov said on thesidelines of the event.

The HPAIR (Harvard College Project for Asian andInternational Relations) International Conference is a five-day internationalyouth conference being held from 1991 in the largest cities of the world.

The goal of the conference is to create a platform forexchange of experience between the students and young specialists for discussingthe urgent economic, political and social problems as well as for building long-termrelations to overcome national and cultural barriers.