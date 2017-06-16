Altyn Emel, Karatau included in UNESCO World Network

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the regular Session of the International Co-ordinating Council (ICC) of the Man and Biosphere Programme which took place from June 12 to 15 at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris the Council decided to include 23 nature reserves in the UNESCO World Network, UN News Center reports.

Among the reserves added to the UNESCO network are Altyn Emel and Karatau Biosphere Reserves, as well as Russia-Kazakhstan Big Altai and Russian Khakassky, Kizlyar Bay, and Metalsola.

It should be noted that Big Altai includes the Katunsky Biosphere Reserve in Russia and the Katon-Karagai Biosphere Reserve in Kazakhstan. The total area of Big Altai exceeds 1.5 million hectares.

Biosphere reserves are considered "living laboratories" for studying biodiversity and sites for testing various approaches to integrated management of natural resources. Often these reserves are considered as examples of sustainable development.

To date, the World Network includes about 700 biosphere reserves in 120 countries. The network covers a wide variety of ecosystems, from coastal zones and islands to mountains, wetlands, tropical forests, and arid zones.



Altyn Emel Biosphere Reserve (Kazakhstan) covers the same areas as the Altyn Emel state national nature park, one of the country's protected areas, which is very important for the conservation of the region's biological diversity. It includes a large number of endemic plants. The site comprises deserts, riparian forests, and floodplains of the Ili River, deciduous and spruce forests as well as salt marshes. The resident population of about 4,000 lives mainly from agriculture and cattle rearing as well as ecotourism and recreational tourism.

Karatau Biosphere Reserve (Kazakhstan)-Located in the central part of the Karatau ridgeway, a branch of Northwestern Tien Shan, one of the world's largest mountain ranges, the reserve covers a total surface area of 151,800 ha and is inhabited by 83,000 people. It is an extremely important natural complex for the conservation of West Tien Shan biodiversity. Karatau occupies first place among Central Asian regions in terms of its wealth of endemic species. The region's economy rests primarily on cattle rearing, agriculture, ecotourism and recreational tourism.