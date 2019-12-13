Altyn Sapa awarding ceremony kicks off in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The solemn awarding ceremony of Altyn Sapa (Golden Quality) Prize and Paryz, the annual business social responsibility national contest, with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev started in Nur-Sultan.

Atyn Sapa traditionally is being held on the eve of Independence Day of Kazakhstan. The expert commission selected 14 out of 200 business entities in three categories and four nominations. 446 applications were submitted for Altyn Sapa Prize, including 350 small and medium-sized businesses.

As earlier reported, Altyn Oimaq, Isker, Uly Dala Yeli, Business Kemeldilik awarding ceremonies took place.

Besides, the winners of the national fair and contest The Best Product of Kazakhstan were awarded in the Kazakh capital in three nominations.