Alvarez fails to reach GGG in ESPN’s P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The website of ESPN TV Channel has listed the world's 10 best fighters regardless of weight class (pound-for-pound rankings), Sports.kz reports.

The top ten remains unchanged despite the result of Saul Alvarez vs. Julio César Chávez Jr. fight held on Saturday. Gennady Golovkin is still No.1 followed by Andre Ward and Vasyl Lomachenko.

Check out the channel's latest top 10 below:

1. Gennady Golovkin

2. Andre Ward

3. Vasyl Lomachenko

4. Sergey Kovalev

5. Roman Gonzalez

6. Terence Crawford

7. Canelo Alvarez

8. Manny Pacquiao

9. Keith Thurman

10. Guillermo Rigondeaux