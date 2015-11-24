Alvarez has 15 days to decide whether to vacate title or fight Golovkin - Sanchez

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of WBC (Super), IBO, WBC (Interim) and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31 KO) Abel Sanchez told that new WBC champion Mexican Saul Alvarez has 15 days to decide whether to fight Golovkin or vacate the title, Vesti.kz informs.

Alvarez has to inform the World Boxing Council in the next two weeks if he is going to agree to a fight with Golovkin early in 2016. If he opts not to fight GGG the WBC will strip him of the title giving it to Golovkin.

However, it should be noted that after a win over Cotto in Las Vegas on November 21 'Canelo' said that was ready to fight Golovkin. Nevertheless, as Boxingnews24.com notes it is one thing to speak about the readiness to fight anybody and signing the contract is the other thing.

"He's got 15 days to make up his mind per the WBC. Once he does, we'll find out. It's up to Canelo. Like I said, he's got 15 days and after that if he doesn't want to fight us, then that's OK. We've move on to the next one. The judges' scores were a little too far apart," Boxingnews24.com cites A. Sanchez.