    Alvarez: I won&#39;t budge further in negotiations with Golovkin

    08:55, 24 March 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez is busy training for his upcoming fight against British boxer Amir Khan.

    If Canelo wins, he is mandated to defend the title against WBA/IBO/IBF middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin. Since Golovkin is the mandatory challenger, he is not obliged to weigh any lower than 160.
    Canelo's last four bouts were held at 155 and he insists he is not going to bend by allowing anyone to gain any advantage over him - whether it be weigh or anything else.
    "Look, I already sacrificed a lot of things to be where I am now, I gave up a lot when I faced Mayweather, and against Cotto I also sacrificed several things. And right now I'm in a position where I will not give any advantages to anyone," Canelo told LA Times.

