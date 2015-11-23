  • kz
    Alvarez not at Golovkin&#39;s level - A. Sanchez

    14:33, 23 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of Gennady Golovkin Abel Sanchez shared his thoughts after the Cotto-Alvarez fight in the interview to Fighthype.com.

    "It was not an easy fight for Alvarez. Cotto is a great champion. I think 'Canelo' performed well, but not at the level of G. Golovkin," A. Sanchez told.

    As earlier reported, 25-year-old Saul Alvarez defeated 35-year-old Miguel Cotto by unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

    Thus, Alvarez has become a new WBC champion and has to have a title defense against mandatory challenger Gennady Golovkin.

