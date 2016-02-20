Alvarez: Our fight with Golovkin to become a big event in a year or two

ASTANA. KAZINFORM WBC middleweight champion Saoul Alvarez told about his expectations of the fight vs. Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan, Bigmir.net says.

Mexican fighter Saoul Alvarez disappointed his fans after he declared that his next fight will not be necessarily against Golovkin, but he is “confident that this fight will take place and it will become a big event.”

“This fight will take place soon. I want it and it must happen. It will be a big fight and we will hold all negotiations required before it. We all feel that in a year or two it will turn into a bigger event. Anyway, we are here to fight, and when time comes, we will be ready for it,” told Alvarez.

As reported earlier, Alvarez-Khan fight will be held May 7. If Alvarez and Golovkin win their next fights, they will have to meet on a ring.