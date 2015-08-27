  • kz
    Alvarez says he will fight Golovkin after Cotto

    11:33, 27 August 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez declared that he is ready to fight Golovkin in case he stuns WBC world middleweight champion Miguel Cotto, Sports.kz reports.

    Earlier the WBC mandated that the winner of Cotto-Canelo will fight the winner of Golovkin-Lemieux

    The Mexican professional boxer told Boxing News 24: "If that's something that was mandated, then we'll take it serious. After this fight [against Cotto], we'll deal with it. I'm not afraid of anybody."

