Alvarez trainer comments on preparation for Golovkin fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Canelo Alvarez coach and manager Eddy Reynoso revealed some details of Alvarez preparations for a fight with Gennady Golovkin on September 16, Sports.kz reports.

Canelo has already started training in his native Guadalajara. The team will now determine the dates of the press tour and other organizational moments, before moving to California.

According to Reynoso, this time they do not intend to hold a camp in San Diego, as they did before the previous fights.