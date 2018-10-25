Amal Al Qubaisi receives Kazakh Ambassador to UAE

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, received Khairat Lama Sharif, Kazakh Ambassador to the UAE, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, WAM reports.

During the meeting, attended by Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, FNC Secretary-General, Al Qubaisi and Sharif discussed ways of promoting cooperation between both countries in parliamentary, cultural and educational areas. They stressed the importance of the exchange in visits and expertise between the FNC and the House of Representatives and the Senate in Kazakhstan to reflect the development of cooperation and partnership ties between the two countries in light of the unlimited support by the leadership of both countries.



The meeting also addressed the visit of Qasim Jumart Tukayiv, Head of the Senate in Kazakhstan, to the FNC in November to discuss different aspects of cooperation between the two parliamentary institutions.



Dr. Al Qubaisi hailed the ongoing cooperation ties between the parliamentary institutions in both countries and the coordination and consultations on different issues.



The Kazakh Ambassador expressed his appreciation for the ongoing cooperation between the two countries, hailing the efficient parliamentary diplomacy of the FNC and its successful participation in the international conference held in Astana in 2016 titled "Religions Against Terrorism".



He also stressed the importance of the exchange of visits between the officials of the two countries and stated that the visit of Kazakhstan's Head of the Senate is the first for him outside the country since assuming his duties.