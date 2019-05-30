Amangeldy Taspikhov's representatives tour Pavlodar region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The affiliate of the local trade unions Ustaz of Bostandyk district, Almaty, held a roundtable discussion on the elections.

The agents of presidential candidate nominated by the Trade Unions Federation of Kazakhstan Amangeldy Taspikhov clarified the Constitutional Law On elections in Kazakhstan. Besides, they briefed on the key directions of the candidate's election program.



The election campaigning in Kazakhstan kicked off on May 11. Seven candidates for presidency were registered by the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.



The candidate's agents met with staff of the polyclinic of Pavlodar region. Those attending exchanged views on the key aspects of the election platform of the candidate.



Besides, they visited educational facilities of Uspen region of Pavlodar region to dessiminate the candidate's election platform.