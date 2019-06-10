Amangeldy Taspikhov says being presidential candidate is a great honor
"There were no obstacles during the pre-election campaign. I personally visited 12 regions of the country. Members of my pre-election campaign office traveled to all regions of the country. I've found a lot of friends who supported me. We've seen amazing support from people," Taspikhov said.
He also stressed it was a huge honor and responsibility to participate in the presidential election. The presidential candidate thanked everyone for support during the entire pre-election period.
"I would like to express my gratitude to all people who helped me. I am proud I have found people who supported me," Taspikhov stressed.
Amangeldy Taspikhov congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the landslide victory in the presidential election. According to the exit poll results, Tokayev won earned 70.13% of the vote.