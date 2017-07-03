Amazing things to see in Austrian pavilion of Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, the media center of "Astana EXPO-2017" has held a briefing dedicated to the content and entertainment program of the pavilion of Austria.

The event was attended by Austrian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kazakhstan Gerhard Sailler, Vice-Commissioner of the Republic of Austria at EXPO-2017 Rudolf Ruzicka, Head of the Austrian Embassy Commercial Section Michael Mueller and Director of Content and Event Organization Department at National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" Marat Omarov.

The Austrian Pavilion at EXPO-2017 is one of the most uncommon, representing a real playground. Its moving spirit is the "Power Machine", where visitors can experience energy in the process of a game using various devices and mechanisms. "In recent decades, Austria has actively sought to develop alternative energy. Therefore, 1/3 of all energy and 2/3 of electricity in Austria are accounted for renewable sources," Rudolf Ruzicka said.

In addition, Vienna is one of the world's top ten smartest cities that has the most advanced smart solutions in all aspects of urban development from infrastructure to energy.

"The foremost experts and technologists from Austria will come to Astana to get to know about a number of initiatives in Kazakhstan and work on developing and finding new solutions together with other experts," said Rudolf Ruzicka.

In addition, the visitors will see a unique and exciting musical performance that of breakdancing to the classical music composed by Johann Sebastian Bach. Four-time world champions, "Flying Steps" team, will show that breakdancing power movements and classical chords perfectly complement each other, destroying the standard image of concert performance. "Flying Steps" will perform on August 10 in the energy hall at EXPO-2017.

In addition, the pavilion of Austria offers the guests to feel the "Energy of the Future" not only in the game format, but also arranges a lot of business events to be attended by Austrian and Kazakh businessmen.