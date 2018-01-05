Ambassador: 2017 saw deepening of Kazakh-Uzbek partnership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meetings of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Uzbek counterpart President Shavkat Mirziyoyev boost bilateral cooperation, believes Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Erik Utembayev.

Ambassador Utembayev said in an interview to UzReportTV Channel that the meetings help Astana and Tashkent find new directions and areas of cooperation.



In his words, Nazarbayev and Mirziyoyev's meetings (seven meetings in 2017 alone) bring tangible results. During President Nazarbayev's state visit to Uzbekistan last September the sides inked several relevant agreements in various spheres, including motor service, water relations, cooperation in energy sphere and other documents.



As part of Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Kazakhstan in March 2017, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed the agreement on interregional cooperation and the Economic Cooperation Strategy for 2017-2019. The documents signed helped step up mutual trade, tourist exchange and development of cooperation in education.



Kazakhstani diplomat also noted that 2017 saw deepening of strategic partnership between the two countries. Business forums and large industrial exhibitions were held in Astana and Tashkent within the framework of the abovementioned top-level visits. Two-way trade demonstrated a 30% increase and amounted to $2 billion.



As to what 2018 has in store for Kazakh-Uzbek relations, Ambassador Utembayev stressed that the year will be filled with political and economic events.



He said, "Our fraternal relations are a good example of close cooperation. I can safely say Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan will have some bright projects this year. In 2017, when we hosted EXPO, the Uzbek pavilion turned out to be one of the most popular at the exhibition."



The diplomat added that 2017 proved that the sphere of tourism is one of the most promising in Kazakh-Uzbek relations.