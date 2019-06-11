Ambassador Bolat Imanbayev presents credentials to Malaysian MFA Chief of Protocol

KUALA-LUMPUR. KAZINFORM On June 10, 2019 Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Mr. Bolat Imanbayev has presented copies of his credentials to the Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Mr. Wan Zaidi bin Wan Abdullah, the Kazakh Embassy in Kuala-Lumpur informs.

The Malaysian diplomat congratulated Ambassador on the beginning of his diplomatic mission and wished him success in his future work. He noticed that Malaysia paid great attention to the development and deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan.



Bolat Imanbayev informed Wan Zaidi bin Wan Abdullah about the goals and priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy and its initiatives. He noted a positive dynamics of the bilateral trade-economic and investment collaboration and briefed on the Presidential Election held June 9, 2019.



The parties exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral relations including the planned visits and international events.