Ambassador Daulet Batrashev paid working visit to central regions of Romania

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Last week, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Daulet Batrashev paid a working visit to the central regions of Romania - Arges, Brasov, Covasna and Harghita counties, the Embassy's press service says.

The pivotal theme of the diplomat's talks with authorities and private companies was attraction of investments to Kazakhstan and expanding export of Kazakh products to Romania.

The Ambassador visited the "Dacia" automobile company and discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of automobile production and component parts as well as the possibilities of launching production in Kazakhstan.

At the meeting with the Arges county's authorities, the Kazakh diplomat held talks about the opportunities of establishing links between companies in the consumer industry, tourism, agriculture and logistics. It is planned to continue collaboration for the purpose of identifying companies interested in participating in an economic mission to Kazakhstan.

At a meeting with the administration of the Transylvanian University of Brasov, the sides discussed the prospects of expanding cooperation with Kazakh higher education facilities. The two sides reached an agreement about extension of collaboration with Kazakh universities and acceptance of several students from Kazakhstan to the Transylvanian University.

The Ambassador met senior management of the "Prodlacta S.A." dairy company, which successfully works in Almaty region through its parent company JSC Group, and reviewed possibilities of expanding manufacturing facilities and exploring the market of other regions of Kazakhstan.

During the visit to Covasna and Harghita counties, D.Batrashev met with the senior executives of the local Chambers of Industry and Trade and business-communities, and discussed possibilities of establishing links with local meat, dairy, clothing and wood processing industries.

The Kazakh Ambassador also visited a number of agriculture farms and examined the outlook for participation in priority investment projects in the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan, attraction of modern technologies and leading specialists.

Following the meetings, it was agreed to organize in April and May 2019 an economic mission of companies from Covasna and Harghita counties to the Akmola region for exploration of investment opportunities in agriculture and other sectors of Kazakhstan's economy.

