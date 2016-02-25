Ambassador Erzhan Kazykhanov meets with Kazakh students studying at British universities

LONDON. KAZINFORM On February 19, the Embassy of Kazakhstan saw the annual meeting of Ambassador Erzhan Kazykhanov with Kazakh students studying at UK universities. Such meetings are traditional and held in a form of an interactive discussion of the political and economic reforms carried out in Kazakhstan, as well as performance of the tasks set by the head of our state to include our country into the club of the world's industrialised economies.

Erzhan Kazykhanov emphasized that the implementation of these vital priorities needs Kazakhstan to have professional staff and the best world practice, which could be used for the development of our country. This is largely due to the ‘Bolashak’ Presidential programme and other educational grants through which our young people are able to study at the world’s best universities. In this regard, the Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan students should actively suggest new ideas and initiatives necessary for the modernisation of the domestic economy.

A special emphasis was given by the Ambassador to holding cultural and sports event, as well as strengthening the ties between student associations and Kazakh diaspora living in the UK. This is especially important on the eve of the 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan (16 December), which is the significant historical event of this year. In connection with the forthcoming parliamentary elections in our country on March 20 the Ambassador called for the students to exercise their rights to vote and at the polling station 194, which will be located at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK at the following address: 125 Pall Mall, London, SW1Y 5EA.

At the end of the meeting, Erzhan Kazykhanov expressed hope for strengthening further communications with Kazakh youth, as well as thanked the students of Kazakhstan for a constructive exchange of views and new ideas for the sustainable development of our country.

Source: https://www.kazembassy.org.uk