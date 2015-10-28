Ambassador: Hungary plans to participate in EXPO 2017 in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis deputy Rozakul Khalmuradov has met today with Andrash Barani, newly posted Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Majilis' press service reports.

The Kazakhstani MP congratulated Ambassador Barani on the appointment and wished him success in his work, expressing confidence it will contribute to further deepening of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Hungary. Majilisman Khalmuradov briefed the Hungarian diplomat on the activities of the Kazakh Parliament and Kazakhstan's model of inter-ethnic accord. Ambassador Barani, in turn, praised Kazakhstan's contribution to the solution of regional and global problems, especially in terms of ensuring peace and security, sustainable development and humanitarian issues. He added that Hungary is planning to participate in the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana. Concluding the meeting, the sides stressed that parliamentary diplomacy should play a greater role in the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary.