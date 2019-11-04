Ambassador Idrissov holds annual meeting with Kazakh students in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM The traditional annual meeting of the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom Erlan Idrissov and Kazakh students studying in British universities took place in the University College London’s (UCL) premises. The meeting was organised by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK and the UCL Kazakh Society, an association of Kazakh students studying at UCL.

About 100 students from all over the UK came to the meeting to ask their questions of concern, as well as meet and exchange contacts with Kazakh diplomats, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in London informs.

Ambassador Idrissov briefed the students about the main areas of the Embassy’s work with students and spoke about the Kazakh diplomatic mission’s upcoming cultural, educational and scientific events. He also provided information about student internship programmes in British and Kazakh organisations made possible with the Embassy’s assistance.

The Ambassador also informed the students about the main provisions of the state-of-the-nation address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of 2 September 2019 and stressed that one of the main instructions of the country’s leadership is to provide opportunities and promote talented youth to help bring Kazakhstan forward.

«I think today’s meeting was very productive. I recently arrived in the UK for the first time and was very glad to see my compatriots here today. I got answers to all of my questions, found out what I can do after graduation and what my prospects are,» said Zhanyl Sagindykkyzy who studies at the INTO City, University of London.

To conclude the meeting, Ambassador Idrissov wished the students good luck in their studies and expressed hope that all joint plans would be implemented.