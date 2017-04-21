Ambassador Idrissov meets with Kazakh cycling duo in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM - On April 19, Kazakh Ambassador Erlan Idrissov met with Kazakhstan cyclists Kuat Bolatov and Zobar Yadigarov, who were visiting London as part of the ‘Cycling Britain' project. The pair plan to cycle across the UK to mark the 25th anniversary of Kazakh-UK diplomatic relations, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

Ambassador Idrissov noted the Embassy's support of the project and said the tour would help promote Kazakhstan's tourism and sporting assets in the UK. The project will also help strengthen cultural and humanitarian relations between the two countries, while demonstrating the interest of young Kazakhs in Britain. Ambassador Idrissov wished the cyclists good luck for a successful journey.

As part of the cycling tour, Bolatov and Yadigarov plan to meet Kazakh citizens studying and working in the UK, as well as informing locals about Kazakhstan.



The tour will last around a month, with the cyclists covering a number of cities, including Cardiff, Birmingham, Coventry, Liverpool, Manchester, York, Leeds, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Belfast. The total length of the route is about 40 000 km.



The Embassy of Kazakhstan will keep in touch with our travelers.