Ambassador Idrissov meets with Kazakh students studying at UK universities

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Erlan Idrissov met with the Kazakh students studying at local universities this week, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

Ambassador Idrissov thanked the students for hosting Nauryz New Year Day at UK universities and underlined that through this our students make huge contribution to promotion of the cultural values of Kazakhstan.

Today, training of professional personnel abroad has been a priority that is necessary for further modernisation of Kazakhstan. Studying of the students of Kazakhstan at the top British universities and gaining advanced knowledge serve as an important step towards implementation of the goals set by the President of Kazakhstan in the strategic programmes for the development of our country.

The Kazakh Ambassador stressed the importance for the students to get high quality education at UK universities, having called on them to suggest new ideas and initiatives.

A special emphasis was also given to participation of the students in various cultural and sports events in the UK.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Idrissov once again congratulated the students on Nauryz New Year Day and wished success in their studies.