Ambassador Idrissov presents credentials to President of Ireland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On May 17, Ambassador of Kazakhstan with concurrent accreditation to Ireland Erlan Idrissov presented his credentials to the President of Ireland, Michael Daniel Higgins, conveying the greetings from President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA's press service.

During the bilateral meeting, the sides discussed issues of trade, economic and investment cooperation, the prospects for cooperation in the IT industry, digitalization, education, and innovation.

Kazakh diplomat informed Mr. Higgins of large-scale economic and political reforms within the framework of Kazakhstan's modernization programs, highlighted the focal points of the President's State-of-the-Nation Address New Development Opportunities amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution, told about the Astana International Financial Centre, as well as the Center for Green Technology and the International Park of IT Startups created at the Astana Expo 2017 sites.

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins highly appreciated the progressive development of Kazakhstan under the leadership of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and the role of the country in strengthening international peace and security.

During the visit to Ireland, Erlan Idrissov also held meetings with Secretary General at Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Niall Burgess, UN Coordinating Director at the Foreign Department of the country F. Smith, as well as representatives of the Irish business community.

During the meetings with the official and business circles of Ireland, it was noted that Kazakhstan has become an economic growth driver in Central Asia, initiator of many international projects, the center of stability and integration processes, and the venue for global political and economic events.

In turn, Mr. Idrissov thanked for Ireland's support for the candidacy of Kazakhstan to the UN Security Council and also informed of the productive results achieved in that organization. Given the considerable experience of Ireland in the nationwide development of the unified innovation management structure, the ambassador underlined that Kazakhstan is particularly interested in the prospects for bilateral cooperation in terms of educational IT programs, development of the startup industry and innovations, and pointed out the need to continue expanding the bilateral legal treaty framework.