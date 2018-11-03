Ambassador Idrissov traditionally meets with Kazakh students studying in British universities

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom, Erlan Idrissov, held an annual meeting with young Kazakhstanis studying in British universities. The meeting was organised by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK and the UCL Kazakh Society. About 100 students from all over the UK attended the meeting, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

The event focused on the issues of interest to Kazakh students in the UK. Mr. Idrissov briefed them on the upcoming cultural, educational and scientific events being organised by the Embassy, as well as possible internship programmes in British companies set up with the Embassy's assistance.



The students had the opportunity to meet and exchange contacts with each other and with Embassy employees, ask questions and discuss further plans of holding joint events.



The meeting also discussed the State of the Nation Address delivered by the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on 5 October, titled "Growing welfare of Kazakh citizens: increase in income and quality of life".



The Kazakh diplomat stressed that the main message of the Address is the need to pay more attention to the quality of ongoing reforms, with an emphasis on the quality of human capital. In the years since independence, Kazakhstan has achieved a lot, both in terms of political and economic growth. Now, according to the Ambassador, the goal is to improve the quality of the work done, and for the students it is about achieving the highest results in their studies.



Additionally, a representative of the British-Kazakh Society Zhantuar Zhumanalin presented the society's goals and activities to the students.



To conclude the meeting, the Kazakh Ambassador awarded diplomas and gifts to the most active students who provide volunteer support to the Kazakh diplomatic mission in the UK.