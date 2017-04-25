Ambassador Kazykhanov presents credentials to U.S. President Donald Trump

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the U.S. Yerzhan Kazykhanov presented letters of credence to President of the United States of America Donald Trump, the press service of the Kazakh MFA says.

During the ceremony held April 24, Y.Kazykhanov extended greetings and best wishes to Donald Trump on behalf of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev.

As the Kazakh Ambassador noted at the meeting, strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the U.S. is strengthening today in all the key areas including political, trade-economic, investment, legal and cultural-humanitarian sectors.

In turn, Donald Trump highly praised the progress of Kazakhstan in the years of independence and its contribution to ensuring international and regional security. The U.S. President spoke for expanding the Kazakh-U.S. relations and expressed support to the oncoming EXPO 2017 exhibition to be held in Astana.