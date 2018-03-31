Ambassador Kokrekbayev presents credentials to President of Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan Karim Kokrekbayev presented his credentials to President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov on March 30, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA press service.

At the ceremony, the President of Kyrgyzstan congratulated the Ambassador on the official start of his diplomatic mission and expressed his confidence that it will contribute to further development of fraternal, good neighborly, and mutually beneficial relations between our countries. He highlighted that in a short span of time, he has visited Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan on two occasions - while making an official visit and during a meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

"During these visits, we signed landmark documents and discussed topical issues. I am very pleased with your appointment as Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan. I am sure that our relations will only deepen in the future because there are no closer peoples than Kyrgyzs and Kazakhs," President Jeenbekov said.

For his part, Karim Kokrekbayev expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to make efforts for strengthening cultural, humanitarian and economic cooperation between the two nations. He also underscored that the trust-based dialogue established between our fraternal peoples is predicated upon a solid contractual basis and the epoch-making documents signed by President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov during his visit to Kazakhstan: the Demarcation Treaty and the Kazakh-Kyrgyz State Border Regime Agreement.



Ambassador Kokrekbayev emphasized that the participation of Kazakhstan's creative, athletic, scientific and educational delegations in the major events to be hosted by Kyrgyzstan in 2018, such as the 90th Birthday Anniversary of great writer Chingiz Aitmatov and the 3rd World Nomad Games, will boost further development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between our countries. At the end of the talks, the diplomat invited the Kyrgyz side to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Astana.