Ambassador: No alternative to Eurasian integration for Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is firmly committed to Eurasian integration, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yermukhamet Yertysbayev told the media, BelTA has learned.

"There is no alternative to the Eurasian integration for us. Strategic change in the approaches to the Eurasian union is impossible. We have been going this this route and will continue doing so. We will be working to expand the Eurasian union, to raise it to a new qualitative level. It will be attractive not only for the former Soviet Union republics," the diplomat stressed.



Yermukhamet Yertysbayev recalled that at the end of May, Nur Sultan will host the jubilee summit of the Eurasian Economic Union. The ambassador plans to discuss the details of the summit at a meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko soon.



"As for Belarus, our trade is almost a billion U.S. dollars because there is a free flow of capital, property, goods, even labor. This is a very beneficial," the ambassador said.



The diplomat said he is optimistic about the future of the Eurasian Economic Union, and it's not trite phrases.



The ambassador recalled his work in Georgia. According to him, the presence of all kinds of tariffs and duties still hinders the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation with the country. "Therefore there is no alternative to the Eurasian union. We live in the 21st century. A country confined to its national borders only is already a thing of the past," Yermukhamet Yertysbayev said.